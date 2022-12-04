Women are leading not only in patient care but also in R&D: KTR

December 04, 2022 05:41 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has the highest number of working women as per data by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS). Today, women in healthcare and life sciences are leading not only in patient care but also in research and development which resulted in prompt medical innovations like COVID-19 vaccines in which Hyderabad-based companies took the lead, said Minister for Information Technology KT Rama Rao on Saturday while speaking at the ‘Women in Medicine’ conclave held in AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad.

The Minister said, “Two out of the three companies that developed indigenous COVID-19 vaccines in India are based out of Hyderabad and it is a proud moment for the whole country to know that both the companies have women as their leaders. Telangana has also introduced gender equality in school curriculum, the government has set up WE-Hub to encourage women entrepreneurs and an exclusive women’s university which caters towards women education.”

Mr. Rao also spoke about the digital health profile programme of the government and how the pilot project was conducted in the districts of Rajanna Sircilla and Mulugu. We noticed in Rajanna Sircilla that there is a heavy prevalence of oncological problems among women, and in Mulugu it was observed that there are a lot of cardiological challenges there.

More than 400 women medical professionals participated in the day-long conclave which had five sessions covering topics on leadership and mentorship, work-life balance, social entrepreneurship, diversity and inclusion and non-orthodox medical specialities for women.

Giving context behind the initiative, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman, AIG Hospitals, said, “Over the years, we have seen an increase in the number of women taking up medicine practice but at the same time there continues to be huge drop when it comes to higher specialities. The significant disparity in the number of women getting into superspecialty needs to be addressed.”

