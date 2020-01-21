Women activists’ demand

A delegation of women members of civil society groups submitted a representation to the Telangana State Minorities Commission on Tuesday and demanded that it issue a public statement on the ‘unconstitutional nature’ of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and ‘discriminatory’ National Population Register.

The delegation comprised Prof Rama Melkote, Tejaswini Madabushi, and Khalida Parveen, among others.

The activists described the NPR process as ‘against the poor and disenfranchised’ residents of the country. They also demanded that the minorities panel make strong recommendations to the Telangana government so that it passes a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly against the CAA, NPR and the National Register of Citizens.

A third demand, as represented to the commission, is to recommend that the State government challenge the legislation and citizenship enumeration processes in the Telangana High Court.

This is the third time in a month that a delegation has approached the TSMC and sought its intervention against the implementation of the CAA-NRC-NPR combine.

When contacted, TSMC chairman Mohammed Qamaruddin said that the representation would be studied on Wednesday after which the next course of action would be decided. He said it was likely that the representation would be forwarded to the Home Department.