Woman’s jaw, damaged by black fungus, reconstructed at Military Hospital, Secunderabad

March 22, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The oral and maxillofacial team of Medical Dental Centre, Bolarum, and Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad, have successfully performed a customised Maxillary Jaw Replacement surgery on a 50-year-old woman at Military Hospital Secunderabad.

The team of doctors led by Lt. Col. Vinay Singh Parihar performed the surgery. The patient, a resident of Hanamkonda, had to undergo removal of her upper left jaw which was damaged by black fungus infection as a complication of COVID-19. A computer-designed upper jaw model was created after scanning the facial skeleton and intra-oral structures. A titanium jaw was then fabricated using highly advanced 3D printing technology.

This remarkable feat was accomplished by an amalgamation of technological advancement and surgical expertise. The team is now among the few in the country to successfully perform rehabilitative procedures using advanced rapid prototyping techniques and paves the way for futuristic patient specific implant surgeries.

CONNECT WITH US