Woman’s body stuffed in gunny bag found by roadside in Hyderabad 

April 12, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The body of a woman, suspected to be in the age bracket of 35 and 40 years, was found stuffed in a gunny bag on the Srisailam Highway near Thukkuguda village in Pahadishareef police limits here on Wednesday.

Concerned by the stench emanating near Hardware Park, a passerby alerted the police around 8 a.m. A team, which inspected the spot, said the unidentified body was found in a white gunny bag. Police suspect the woman to have been murdered at least two days ago.

The victim was found wearing a saree and maroon bangles. A towel, reportedly used to strangulate her, remained across her neck. Suspicion of any physical assault, before the murder, could not be ascertained as the body was in a decomposing stage.

The body is believed to have been dumped on the highway side around midnight. The immediate vicinity of the scene, according to the police, did not have CCTV cameras which could generate any clue.

Pahadishareef police have opened an investigation and formed two teams — one for gathering and examining CCTV footage from all roads leading to the spot, while the other will analyse details from missing person cases filed during the week.