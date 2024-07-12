Woman’s body found in sack in Uppal, husband escapes with toddler

A 28-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband and the body was left in a jute bag at their residence in Uppal. Police reached the spot on Friday morning as the neighbours called them about a foul smell from the house.

Uppal police said that Pradeep Bhola and Madhusmita, both natives of Odisha, were residing at New Bharat Nagar area of ​​Uppal with their 18-month-old child for about six months. “Pradeep, who works at a local hotel here, has not been seen for the past few days. We suspect that he killed her and fled with his daughter,” said the police.

The body was found wrapped in plastic and packed in a burlap sack in their bathroom. “There were no injuries on the body and preliminary probe suggests that she was strangled to death. The way it was packed, he seemed to have planned to dispose of the body elsewhere but failed to do so,” added the police. A case has been booked and teams were formed to trace and nab the man.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.