ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s body found in sack in Uppal, husband escapes with toddler

Published - July 12, 2024 01:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband and the body was left in a jute bag at their residence in Uppal. Police reached the spot on Friday morning as the neighbours called them about a foul smell from the house. 

Uppal police said that Pradeep Bhola and Madhusmita, both natives of Odisha, were residing at New Bharat Nagar area of ​​Uppal with their 18-month-old child for about six months. “Pradeep, who works at a local hotel here, has not been seen for the past few days. We suspect that he killed her and fled with his daughter,” said the police. 

The body was found wrapped in plastic and packed in a burlap sack in their bathroom. “There were no injuries on the body and preliminary probe suggests that she was strangled to death. The way it was packed, he seemed to have planned to dispose of the body elsewhere but failed to do so,” added the police. A case has been booked and teams were formed to trace and nab the man.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US