Woman’s body found in sack in Uppal, husband escapes with toddler

Published - July 12, 2024 01:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband and the body was left in a jute bag at their residence in Uppal. Police reached the spot on Friday morning as the neighbours called them about a foul smell from the house. 

Uppal police said that Pradeep Bhola and Madhusmita, both natives of Odisha, were residing at New Bharat Nagar area of ​​Uppal with their 18-month-old child for about six months. “Pradeep, who works at a local hotel here, has not been seen for the past few days. We suspect that he killed her and fled with his daughter,” said the police. 

The body was found wrapped in plastic and packed in a burlap sack in their bathroom. “There were no injuries on the body and preliminary probe suggests that she was strangled to death. The way it was packed, he seemed to have planned to dispose of the body elsewhere but failed to do so,” added the police. A case has been booked and teams were formed to trace and nab the man.

Hyderabad / Telangana

