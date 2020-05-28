Hyderabad

Woman’s body found in private school

The decomposed body of a middle-aged woman was found inside a locked private school building in Golnaka Ashok Nagar of Amberpet here on Thursday afternoon.

The unidentified woman, suspected to be a rag-picker in her early forties, died three or four days ago, said Amberpet inspector B. Mohan Kumar.

He said that the incident came to light after the locals alerted the school owner about foul smell emanating from the premises. “The owner of St. Amber Private School opened the locks and found the body lying in the corridor. Soon, he alerted us, and a team was sent to investigate,” the officer said.

The investigators, who registered a case of suspicious death, said that no external injuries were noticed on the victim's body and they are trying to ascertain how she ended up in the school when it was locked from outside. “We are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras on the school premises and in the area to know how she entered the building. As of now, we suspect she must have climbed the building from a neighbouring house, which has easy access to the school,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that the exact cause of death can only be confirmed after PME report.

The body was sent to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and a probe is on.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:07:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/womans-body-found-in-private-school/article31698343.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY