Woman’s body found in private school

The decomposed body of a middle-aged woman was found inside a locked private school building in Golnaka Ashok Nagar of Amberpet here on Thursday afternoon.

The unidentified woman, suspected to be a rag-picker in her early forties, died three or four days ago, said Amberpet inspector B. Mohan Kumar.

He said that the incident came to light after the locals alerted the school owner about foul smell emanating from the premises. “The owner of St. Amber Private School opened the locks and found the body lying in the corridor. Soon, he alerted us, and a team was sent to investigate,” the officer said.

The investigators, who registered a case of suspicious death, said that no external injuries were noticed on the victim's body and they are trying to ascertain how she ended up in the school when it was locked from outside. “We are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras on the school premises and in the area to know how she entered the building. As of now, we suspect she must have climbed the building from a neighbouring house, which has easy access to the school,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that the exact cause of death can only be confirmed after PME report.

The body was sent to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and a probe is on.