Woman’s body found in plastic water barrel

Hyderabad

19 December 2020 21:06 IST

Police analysing surveillance footage to see who brought the barrel

The body of a woman was found packed in a plastic water barrel at Jeedimetla late on Friday.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, might have died a natural death, as there were no external injuries or any sign of sexual assault, police said. The barrel was found near an ATM centre, which is a few metres away from the Jeedimetla police station.

The investigators are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify and nab the person who placed the plastic barrel on the spot.

A case of suspicious death was registered and a probe is on.