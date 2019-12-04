Woman who got married 10 days ago found dead

A 25-year-old woman software engineer, who got married ten days ago, was found dead at her home in Ramarao Nagar, Sanatnagar limits, on Tuesday evening.

Preliminary investigation indicated that P Annapurna ended her life, the police said. The woman’s father A Prasad Rao lodged a complaint with police stating that they suspect her husband Karthik (28) role in her death.

Annapurna was working with a software firm in Madhapur. She got married to Karthik, who is into real estate business, on November 22. After marriage, they started to live in a one-bed room house at Ramarao Nagar.

Sanathnagar Police Sub-Inspector T Paidi Naidu said that after celebrating Karthik’s birthday on Monday night, the couple got into an argument but patched up later. The SI said that on Tuesday afternoon Karthik was sitting in the hall and when he went to check on Annapurna, she was found dead.

“We have registered a case under Cr. PC 174 (suspicious death),” said K Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Sanathnagar police inspector. A postmortem was conducted at Gandhi Hospital and the body was handed over to the family.

