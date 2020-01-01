Woman who attempted immolation succumbs

The 37-year-old woman who allegedly set herself on fire at Panjagutta Police Station died on Tuesday midnight. The woman S. Lokeshwari suffered over 80% burns. Police said that she disclosed to them that mental and physical harassment by a person S Praveen Kumar led her to take the extreme step.

In 2000, the woman got married to Srinivas of Chennai. Srinivas deserted her after they had a daughter, and died in 2015. Meanwhile, in 2012, she got acquainted with Praveen Kumar in Tirupati, which led to love. They moved to Hyderabad in 2013 and stayed at a rented home in BS Maqta. He promised to marry Lokeshwari even though he knew she has a daughter.

Lokeshwari used to work as a manager in Praveen Kumar’s jewellery store in Somajiguda and looked after it when he went to other countries for work, said Panjagutta Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Thirupathanna.

In June of 2014, Praveen lodged a complaint against Lokeshwari and others regarding gold ornaments and cash which were missing from his store. She, along with her associates, were arrested by police who recovered the missing ornaments and cash. The case was charged and they settled the matter in December 2014.

There on, Praveen started to avoid Lokeshwari. She stayed in Hyderabad for some time and went to Chennai in 2017.

The ACP said that Lokeshwari visited Hyderabad along with her house owner P Arasakannan on December 27, 2019. On the same evening, she lodged a complaint against Praveen alleging that he cheated her and requested to recover ₹ 7.5 lakh from him.

Based on her complaint , Panjagutta police sub-inspector B Vijay Bhaskar Reddy asked Praveen to come to the police station for inquiry. Denying allegations levelled by Lokeshwari, Praveen sought time as he was on business tour to Bengaluru.

“She purchased two litres of petrol on December 31 from a petrol pump by showing her Aadhaar card, concealed it in her bag and started to search for Praveen in Panjagutta. But she did not find him,” the ACP said, adding that she attempted to end her life as she was mentally disturbed because of the alleged harassment and cheating by Praveen.

She doused herself in petrol, set herself on fire at Punjagutta bus stop and ran into the Police Station premises. Constables put off the fire and rushed her to Osmania General Hospital. The Police said that a constable M Mounika recorded Lokeshwari’s statement at the hospital on Tuesday night. Police registered cases under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 420 (cheating) and 417 (Punishment for cheating) and took up investigation.

After post-mortem examination, her body was preserved at the hospital’s mortuary as her relatives could not afford to take her body to their native place for final rites.