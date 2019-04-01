Woman tries to kill three sons, attempts suicide

Hyderabad

01 April 2019 23:57 IST

Circle Inspector’s wife alleges police inaction against her polygamous husband

A woman attempted to set ablaze her three children before she doused herself with petrol at Rachakonda police commissioner’s camp office in L. B. Nagar alleging inaction against her police husband by the police. She claims to be the third wife of Rajaiah, a circle inspector in Sangareddy district police.

Around 2.30 p.m. on Monday, the woman, along with her three sons, reached the camp office, poured petrol on herself and the children and attempted immolation . However, police personnel who were at the spot foiled her bid and rescued the four.

The incident took place when Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat was addressing a press conference in connection with the arrest of three persons involved in an international kidney transplantation racket.

In October last year, the woman approached Saroornagar women’s police station alleging that Rajaiah cheated and married her without giving divorce to his first and second wives. She married Rajaiah in 2009 at Yadagirigutta when he was working as sub-inspector in Tandur. A case was registered and the matter is in the court, police said.

Further on March 22, the woman was arrested by the Hayathnagar police in connection with an SC/ST atrocity case registered against her for abusing a school teacher from Kuntloor village in December last. The school teacher is said to be the second wife of Rajaiah.

“Instead of taking action against my husband who cheated me and our children, the police arrested me based on the complaint lodged by another woman, who also claims to be his wife,” she said. The top brass of the Rachakonda commissionerate said that a case will be registered against the woman for attempting to kill her children and report would be sent to Sangareddy Superintendent on Rajaiah’s conduct.