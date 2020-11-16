Woman throws 14-day-old baby to death

Hyderabad

16 November 2020 00:16 IST

A 27-year-old home-maker threw her 14-day-old baby to death from the third floor of their apartment complex at Sanathnagar on Friday evening.

Sanathnagar inspector K. Chandra Shekar Reddy said that the accused, N. Lavanya, lived with her husband Nuti Venu Gopal of Quthbullapur. They got married on October 12, 2016.

“Just a few days after their marriage, the couple started having frequent altercations over various issues and were counselled several times by elders,” he said. They have a three-year-old boy.

On October 29, Lavanya attempted to end her life by consuming a poisonous substance at her parents’ house at Fathenagar and was soon rushed to a private hospital, where she was treated and next day, gave birth to a baby boy. A day after, she returned home.

On Friday, Lavanya threw the newborn from the third floor of the building, which resulted in the child’s instant death, the inspector said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Venu Gopal, a murder case was registered against his wife and a probe is on.