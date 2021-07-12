Woman, three children trapped in car on fire, rescued

The woman and her three children who were rescued.

Hyderabad

12 July 2021 20:40 IST

A woman and her three children, including a two-month-old baby, were trapped in their car after it caught fire while moving on PVNR Expressway at Attapur here on Monday morning.

One Ravi, who noticed the passengers trapped in the car, stopped his vehicle and rescued them. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who was on her way to Maheshwaram to take part in an event noticed the flames and asked her security to alert the fire department. Soon, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. Speeding could be the cause for the flames, Rajendra Nagar police said.

The woman, Shailaja, along with her three children was going towards Mehdipatnam in her Suzuki Swift car when the accident took place near pillar No.135 of PVNR Expressway. Shailaja noticed the flames and stopped the car, but was unable to come out. “One motorist Ravi, who stopped his vehicle, risked his own life and rescued the mother and her children. A major accident was averted because of his timely action,” police said.

