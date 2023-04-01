ADVERTISEMENT

Woman teacher killed in Hyderabad road accident

April 01, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A woman teacher riding a two-wheeler was fatally knocked down by a speeding tipper lorry at Padmanagar bypass road here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as B Rajitha, a teacher of Telangana State Model School in Rahimkhanpet of Rajanna Sircilla district. She met with the accident while heading to her school on a two-wheeler on Friday morning. She hailed from Gangipalli village in Manakondur mandal.

According to sources, her eyes were donated to a Hyderabad-based eye institute. Her husband died of a heart attack five years ago. She is survived by her two children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US