Woman stabs man to death over ‘sexual harassment’ in Telangana’s Mulugu

March 30, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MULUGU

A 30-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man to death in Eturnagaram mandal in the wee hours of Thursday after he “sexually harassed” her. The deceased was identified as R Srinivas, a farmhand in Eturunagaram.

According to sources, Srinivas, who was out on bail in a sexual-harassment case filed against him by Sangeetha a few months ago, allegedly misbehaved with her in an inebriated state in front of her grandmother’s house shortly after Wednesday midnight. When he created a scene by pestering her to marry him, Sangeetha stabbed him to death with a knife in a fit of rage.

Sources added that Srinivas had been living separately from his wife owing to martial discord for the past few months.

After the incident, the woman reportedly walked into the local police station and surrendered. The Eturunagaram police registered a case and launched an investigation.