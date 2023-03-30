ADVERTISEMENT

Woman stabs man to death over ‘sexual harassment’ in Telangana’s Mulugu

March 30, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man to death in Eturnagaram mandal in the wee hours of Thursday after he “sexually harassed” her. The deceased was identified as R Srinivas, a farmhand in Eturunagaram.

According to sources, Srinivas, who was out on bail in a sexual-harassment case filed against him by Sangeetha a few months ago, allegedly misbehaved with her in an inebriated state in front of her grandmother’s house shortly after Wednesday midnight. When he created a scene by pestering her to marry him, Sangeetha stabbed him to death with a knife in a fit of rage.

Sources added that Srinivas had been living separately from his wife owing to martial discord for the past few months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the incident, the woman reportedly walked into the local police station and surrendered. The Eturunagaram police registered a case and launched an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US