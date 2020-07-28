Woman ‘slits’ son’s wrist, ends life

HYDERABAD

28 July 2020 23:49 IST

A woman allegedly killed her three-year-old son and later jumped to her death from the terrace of a three-storey building, L B Nagar police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victims are Mamatha (26) and Reyansh (3). Mamatha was a homemaker and was married to her paternal aunt’s son Gullam Shankaraiah in 2012.

Police said that Reyansh had eyesight problems and that his parents were getting him treated at a private hospital, and had spent a considerable amount for treatment. Reyansh’s mental growth was slow, it was said. This had worried Mamatha a lot, it was learnt.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday night, Shankaraiah, who runs a battery inverter shop, closed his shop around 10 pm, and went to his house.

Upon finding the door closed from the outside, he unbolted it and found Reyansh lying on a cot in a pool of blood. His right wrist had been slit.

He then tried to find Mamatha but was unable to. Then, he rushed Reyansh to a private hospital, and told Vikas Goud, who was a worker at his shop, to find his wife.

“Mamatha jumped from the overhead water tank of the building and died on the spot. Reyansh was bleeding from his wrist, which was slit. We have booked a case and are investigating,” L B Nagar inspector V Ashok Reddy said.

While the incident took place on Monday, a complaint was filed a day later by Mamatha’s father Mallaiah.

(Suicide prevention helpline, Roshni: +914066202000 or 66661117)