Woman sets son ablaze, ends life

Hyderabad

09 January 2021 23:04 IST

Charred bodies of a woman and her five-year-old son were found in an agricultural field at Marpally of Vikarabad district here on Saturday.

Police said that Akhila (28) set her son Ramu ablaze before she resorted to the extreme step due to personal reasons.

Akhila, a daily wager, was married to one Amar Singh, and had a child. Two years ago Singh abandoned them and left.

Depressed with problems in her life, she ‘killed’ her son and ended her life, the investigators said.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)