Hyderabad gets its first woman SHO

Home Minister says he wishes to see more women in the role of station house officer

Inspector Madhulatha taking charge as Lalaguda station house officer in Hyderabad city police commissionerate, in the presence of Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Commissioner of Police CV. Anand IPS, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Home Minister says he wishes to see more women in the role of station house officer

Sending out greetings to women police officers in the State on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali wished for a woman commissioner for Hyderabad city police and a large number of station houses headed by women officers.

He opined that Telangana was doing better than other States with respect to policing and through initiatives such as SHE Teams and Bharosa centres. The continuing encouragement and safeguards to police personnel from the State government, even through the latest budget allocations, are commendable, he said.

Mr. Mahmood Ali was addressing women police officers from Hyderabad city police at the celebrations in Secunderabad.

Along with police commissioner C.V. Anand, he also visited the Lalaguda police station, where a 2002-batch woman officer Madhulatha was posted as station house officer, a first in the commissionerate limits.

The Minister assured all police stations will have women-friendly amenities and also asserted that efficient law and order was the reason for flow of national and international investments to Hyderabad.

Mr. Anand said the appointment of the woman SHO was a record in the history of the Hyderabad city police.

“Our commissionerate strength includes 11 % women officers and they should take up challenging roles. To advance the need to rebalance policing towards a more gender-equitable workforce, top priority will be given to improve facilities like separate toilets, changing rooms, baby feeding rooms and barracks,” he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police A.R. Srinivas and DCP Chandana Deepti were present.