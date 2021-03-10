Woman murders husband, buries body in house

HYDERABAD

10 March 2021 23:50 IST

In a shocking incident, the decaying body of a man, reported as missing, was unearthed from his house at Padmavathi Colony in Mansoorabad on Wednesday.

After preliminary investigation, it was found that the victim’s wife had allegedly buried the body after stabbing him with a knife when he was in an inebriated condition.

Vanasthalipuram police identified the victim as Gagan Agarwal (39), who was a landlord. The victim’s brother, Akash Agarwal, lodged a missing complaint at the LB Nagar police station, which was then transferred to the Vanasthalipuram police station.

According to the police, the accused, Nausheen Begum alias Maryada (32), was the victim’s second wife. The accused has five children, including two minors, from a previous marriage. Maryada suspected that Gagan was allegedly ‘misbehaving’ with her minor daughters aged six and 16 years.

“Gagan was killed on the intervening night of February 8 and 9. The body was exhumed in the presence of the MRO and sent to the Osmania General Hospital. We have taken the accused in custody and will be producing her in court tomorrow,” Vanasthalipuram inspector K. Murali Mohan said.

A case was booked and an investigation is in progress.