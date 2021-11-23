Hyderabad

Woman murdered

A woman was murdered in Taramatipet village, police said on Tuesday.

The victim Iragadinla Andaalu worked as a daily wage earner with her husband Iragadinla Idaiah and the murder came to light after the victim’s son Mallesh approached police with a complaint.

According to the police, the victim had injuries on her arm, neck and shoulder. Mallesh, who lives in Hayathnagar, was informed of his mother’s death by one O Krishna. Mallesh rushed to Taramatipet and found his mother’s body. He rushed to the police with a complaint, and informed them that he suspects his father, and two others.

Police have booked a case and an investigation is underway. The body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 7:59:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/woman-murdered/article37648759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY