Woman murdered

A woman was murdered in Taramatipet village, police said on Tuesday.

The victim Iragadinla Andaalu worked as a daily wage earner with her husband Iragadinla Idaiah and the murder came to light after the victim’s son Mallesh approached police with a complaint.

According to the police, the victim had injuries on her arm, neck and shoulder. Mallesh, who lives in Hayathnagar, was informed of his mother’s death by one O Krishna. Mallesh rushed to Taramatipet and found his mother’s body. He rushed to the police with a complaint, and informed them that he suspects his father, and two others.

Police have booked a case and an investigation is underway. The body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.