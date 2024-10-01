ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murdered at her residence in Miyapur

Published - October 01, 2024 11:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old woman was found bludgeoned to death at her residence in Miyapur on Monday (September 30, 2024) afternoon.

Police said that Bandi Spandana lived in Deepthisri Nagar after getting separated from her husband over marital disputes. She had married Varanasi Vinay Kumar on August 4, 2022, said the police.

“The time of death is estimated to be between 10.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. on Monday. The body, with a blunt force trauma to the head, was discovered by Spandana’s mother, Namrutha, when she returned home at 4 p.m.,” said the police.

The person behind the attack and the motive is yet to be known. “They fled after locking the place from outside. Namrutha had to break open the lock to enter the house,” added the police.

