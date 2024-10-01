Woman murdered at her residence in Miyapur

A 29-year-old woman was found bludgeoned to death at her residence in Miyapur on Monday (September 30, 2024) afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that Bandi Spandana lived in Deepthisri Nagar after getting separated from her husband over marital disputes. She had married Varanasi Vinay Kumar on August 4, 2022, said the police.

“The time of death is estimated to be between 10.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. on Monday. The body, with a blunt force trauma to the head, was discovered by Spandana’s mother, Namrutha, when she returned home at 4 p.m.,” said the police.

The person behind the attack and the motive is yet to be known. “They fled after locking the place from outside. Namrutha had to break open the lock to enter the house,” added the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.