Woman Maoist surrenders

Madakam Sukki, 25, a member of Manuguru Area Committee and also the Local Guerrilla Squad (LGS) deputy commander of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) turned herself in before Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

A native of Battigudem village in Charla mandal of Bhadrachalam Agency, she joined the Lachanna dalam of the banned outfit in 2015 and was subsequently elevated as Area Committee Member (ACM) in 2020, police said.

According to the police, she quit the proscribed outfit vexed with the “harassment” by a Division Committee Member cadre and “dwindling support” for the Maoist party.

“Motivated by the development activities taking place in the tribal areas, she joined the mainstream to lead a peaceful life,” police said.