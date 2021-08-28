Woman Maoist surrenders

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

A Chhattisgarh-based woman Maoist cadre, who is suffering from anaemia, gave up herself before the police in Telangana’s border town of Charla in Bhadrachalam Agency on Saturday.

Muski Budri alias BR, 30, a Maoist dalam member, a native of Rampur village in Usur tehsil of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, surrendered before Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police G Vineeth at Charla police station on Saturday afternoon, police said.

She had earlier worked as a guard in the protection team of the CPI (Maoist) Telangana State committee secretary Haribhushan alias Yapa Narayana, who died of COVID-19-induced cardiac arrest in Dandakaranya forest region of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division in June this year, the police added.

She used to carry a self-loading rifle while working in the armed squad of proscribed outfit.

Her husband Somadal alias Naresh is working as an Area Committee Member in the CPI (Maoist) in south Bastar region.

Police said she had quit the CPI (Maoist) due to health problems caused by severe anaemia and vexed with the "failure" of the Maoist leaders to ensure medical treatment to her.

She reportedly told the police that she had made up her mind to leave the path of violence and join the mainstream to lead a peaceful life with her young child.