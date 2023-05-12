Woman Maoist surrenders before Karimnagar police, three Maoists couriers held in Charla

May 12, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Member of the banned CPI (Maoist) District Committee and Press in-charge of Telangana State Committee 38-year-old Nerella Jyothi alias Jyothakka, carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on her head, surrendered before Karimnagar Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu here on Friday.

She hails from Shivangulapalli village in Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district. Attracted by revolutionary songs, Ms. Jyothi had joined the outlawed outfit while studying Intermediate second year in Government junior college in Sircilla in 2004, police said.

She worked in Sircilla area for a few days and moved to Mangi dalam of Adilabad district following the Manala encounter. After the Karrigutta encounter in 2011, she subsequently moved to Odisha along with Jampanna and worked as a member of the ‘press committee’ of the banned outfit. She worked in the outlawed organisation in various ranks over the last 19 years.

Police said she parted ways with the CPI (Maoist) party disillusioned with ‘hollow’ Maoist ideology and ‘discrimination’ against women cadre.

According to the police, she joined the mainstream motivated by the Telangana government’s development works, its rehabilitation policy for surrendered Maoists and the police department’s ‘Operation Cheyutha’ campaign aimed at ensuring surrender of underground Maoist cadre through their family members.

Meanwhile, three ‘Maoist couriers’ were arrested by the Charla police during vehicle checking at Lakshmi Colony in Charla town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday morning.

The police seized medicines, a few gelatin sticks, a cordex wire bundle, 30 metal rods and a bike from the possession of the trio.

The three were identified as 32-year-old shopkeeper G. Vijay, 26-year-old B. Sai and 29-year-old B. Praveen, both vegetable vendors, all hailing from Charla.

Police said the accused were working as ‘couriers’ of the Chhattisgarh-based Maoists and ‘supplying’ groceries, explosive materials and other provisions to the rebels.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth cautioned that those aiding Maoists will be dealt sternly as per the law.