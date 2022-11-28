Woman Maoist, 3 militia members surrender before police in Kothagudem

November 28, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A woman Maoist and three militia members of the outlawed organisation surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth in Kothagudem on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surrendered include 20-year-old Madvi Muya, a member of the Chandranna dalam from Chhattisgarh, and Ravva Deva, 22, Kovasi Ganga, 25, and Vando Dule, 20, all militia members from Charla mandal of Telangana’s Bhadrachalam Agency, the police said.

According to the police, they attributed their surrender to disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and a desire to lead a peaceful life by joining the mainstream. They gave up themselves before the SP and the officials of the CRPF 81 and 141 battalions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US