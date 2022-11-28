Woman Maoist, 3 militia members surrender before police in Kothagudem

November 28, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

A woman Maoist and three militia members of the outlawed organisation surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth in Kothagudem on Monday.

The surrendered include 20-year-old Madvi Muya, a member of the Chandranna dalam from Chhattisgarh, and Ravva Deva, 22, Kovasi Ganga, 25, and Vando Dule, 20, all militia members from Charla mandal of Telangana’s Bhadrachalam Agency, the police said.

According to the police, they attributed their surrender to disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and a desire to lead a peaceful life by joining the mainstream. They gave up themselves before the SP and the officials of the CRPF 81 and 141 battalions.