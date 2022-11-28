  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Brazil 0-0 Switzerland LIVE score, World Cup 2022: Last 16 spot up for grab

Woman Maoist, 3 militia members surrender before police in Kothagudem

November 28, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A woman Maoist and three militia members of the outlawed organisation surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth in Kothagudem on Monday.

The surrendered include 20-year-old Madvi Muya, a member of the Chandranna dalam from Chhattisgarh, and Ravva Deva, 22, Kovasi Ganga, 25, and Vando Dule, 20, all militia members from Charla mandal of Telangana’s Bhadrachalam Agency, the police said.

According to the police, they attributed their surrender to disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and a desire to lead a peaceful life by joining the mainstream. They gave up themselves before the SP and the officials of the CRPF 81 and 141 battalions.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.