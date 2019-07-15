Woman leaps to death with daughter

A housewife jumped from the fourth floor of her apartment complex, carrying her two-year-old daughter, at Balajinagar of Kukatpally on Saturday night, following an altercation with her husband over attending a family function, police said.

Padmaja (33) and her daughter suffered multiple fractures and were rushed to a private hospital in the area, where doctors declared her brought dead, while the girl is recuperating, Kukatpally inspector B. Laxmi Narayana Reddy said.

According to him, the woman, with the girl in tow, leapt from the apartment complex around 11.45 p.m. on Saturday, after her husband Ramamurthy didn’t allow her to attend a function. “Padmaja’s parents did not suspect any foul play in the incident and stated that Ramamurthy has no role in it,” he said referring to the complaint copy.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 66661117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)