Woman kills two sons by throwing them into tank, ends life

May 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KHAMMAM

A 38-year-old woman, who was reportedly disturbed over family squabbles, allegedly killed her two sons by throwing them into Tamaracheruvu tank before committing suicide by jumping into the same tank near Sattupalli town in Khammam district on Monday night.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, after some local residents spotted the bodies of the trio floating in the tank and alerted the police over phone. Their bodies were fished out from the tank sometime later.

The deceased were identified as P. Mrudhula, 38, and her two sons — Pragnan, 8, and Mahan, 5.

Police said that Mrudhula, a native of Mustibanda village in Dammapeta mandal, took the extreme step apparently over family problems. Her husband Prasad had earlier worked as a software professional in the US where the couple had stayed for a few years before returning to India five years ago.

Since then, they had been staying in Hyderabad along with their two sons. She had come to her in-laws’ house in Sattupalli town along with her two sons, a couple of days ago.

Police suspect a disagreement among the couple and their family members over selling of seven acres of agricultural land could have driven her to take the drastic step.

A case has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway in all dimensions, including the dowry harassment angle, police said.

(Roshni - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44.)