Woman kills two daughters, immolates self in Adilabad district

December 30, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - ADILABAD

In a suspected case of dowry harassment, a 26-year-old woman allegedly killed her two daughters by setting them ablaze before ending her life by self-immolation at her house in Ichoda town of Adilabad district late on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Vedasri, and her two daughters five-year-old Pragna and three-year-old Vennela, the police said. Ms. Vedasri, a native of Sirgapur village in Nirmal district, was married to Prashanth, a private employee, of Ichoda in 2015.

She allegedly set herself and her two daughters afire after pouring kerosene on their bodies in the kitchen at their residence late in the evening. She died on the spot and her two daughters suffered grievous burn injuries. The two injured girls were shifted to a local hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment sometime later.

Sources said that she resorted to the extreme step, unable to bear alleged harassment meted out by her husband and in-laws over financial matters. Ichoda police registered a case and are investigating.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)