Woman kills two daughters, ends life

A woman in her 30s allegedly killed her two daughters and later ended her life in Choutuppal in the district on Thursday.

Police identified the victims as Turpunuri Uma Rani, her daughters 13-year-old Harshini and 11-year-old Lucky.

According to the police, the incident was suspected to have occurred after midnight on Wednesday and it came to light on Thursday morning.

It was suspected that the woman might have hanged her three daughters, including the youngest one Shalini, and later hanged herself from the ceiling of the house using a sari. However, Shalini survived as she fell off the noose.

Shocked relatives of the family suspected family disturbances, reportedly over the alcoholic condition of the male head, and financial difficulties as reasons for the extreme step of Uma Rani.

Her husband Venkatesh, who runs small business in the town, is reportedly absconding.

Choutuppal police launched investigation.

(There is always someone to listen at 04066202000/66202001 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni).