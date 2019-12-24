Woman kills minor son with help of her ‘lover’

A divorcee from Mailardevpally killed her physically challenged son with the help of her ‘lover’, police said on Monday.

Sultana Begum (35), a mother of three, and Ismail, an auto-rickshaw driver, throttled eight-year-old Amjad and repeatedly landed hard blows on his chest till he died — a fatal punishment for catching the duo in a compromising position, Mailardevpally police said. He was Sultana’s second child.

“They suspected that the boy could become an obstacle to their relationship,” Mailardevpally inspector K. Sathaiah Goud said.

The offence took place around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday and the accused took him to a nearby hospital, after which he was shifted to a private hospital in Langerhouz where doctors declared him brought dead.

“Ismail brought Amjad’s body to their house and along with Sultana, he was planning to dispose of it in the late hours.

Neighbour alerted police

However, one of their neighbours grew suspicious and informed police on Dial 100 following which a patrol team was sent to the house. They found the boy lying motionless,” Mr. Goud said.

The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for post-mortem. Sultana and Ismail, who were taken into custody, were in a relationship for the past few months.

“Her two other sons are in a state of shock,” the inspector said.