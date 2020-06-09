Woman ‘kills’ husband over pension

HYDERABAD

09 June 2020 22:22 IST

A senior citizen was allegedly murdered by his wife on Tuesday due to differences over pension.

According to Rachakonda police, the victim is Mandula Narasaiah (65). The incident took place in Addagudur around 3.30 pm. The victim’s wife, Mandula Lachamma (60), pushed him against a wooden plank, used to dress meat, soon after a quarrel over money broke out between them. The victim sustained head injuries and succumbed later.

A case was booked against Lachamma under Section 304 (II) of the Indian Penal Code.

