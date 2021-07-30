SANGAREDDY

30 July 2021 20:10 IST

Woman kills grandson

A woman allegedly killed her grandson by drowning him in a tank at the district headquarters town on Wednesday. The crime came to light on Friday. According to the police, Nagamani wanted her daughter Sujatha to remarry after her husband’s death. She thought that Sujatha’s two-and-a-half-year-old boy would come in the way. So, she took the baby to a water body and drowned him. A missing case was filed and during investigation, police found Nagamani to be the culprit and arrested her.

