Hyderabad

Woman kills grandson

Woman kills grandson

A woman allegedly killed her grandson by drowning him in a tank at the district headquarters town on Wednesday. The crime came to light on Friday. According to the police, Nagamani wanted her daughter Sujatha to remarry after her husband’s death. She thought that Sujatha’s two-and-a-half-year-old boy would come in the way. So, she took the baby to a water body and drowned him. A missing case was filed and during investigation, police found Nagamani to be the culprit and arrested her.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 8:11:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/woman-kills-grandson/article35635433.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY