Woman kills alcoholic son

Hyderabad

23 May 2021 22:13 IST

Buries his body in deep sand adjacent to their house

Suspecting that her 25-year-old son learnt about her alleged illicit affair, a woman from Ramakrishnapur village in Kothakota mandal of Wanaparthy district killed the former and buried his body in deep sand adjacent to their house.

Though the offence took place in the night of May 16, it came to light only on Sunday morning when the accused, Chinnapaga Nagamma (45), confessed to committing the crime with the sarpanch after villagers questioned the whereabouts of her son, who was not seen in the village for more than a week.

According to Kothakota in-charge Circle Inspector A. Seethaiah, around 11.30 p.m. on May 16, the woman stabbed her son, Chinnapaga Shiva Kumar, while he was asleep in an inebriated condition and hanged him from a tree. Later, she buried his body in the sand next to their house.

While Nagamma was a daily wager, Shiva Kumar was an unemployed youth addicted to alcohol. Shiva Kumar used to demand money from his mother to buy liquor, and had frequent altercations when she refused to his demands. Nagamma’s husband Shantanna left her some 20 years ago and was living with another woman. Recently, Shiva Kumar came to know about his mother’s illicit relationship with another man and confronted her on several occasions. “Vexed by his ‘torture’, the woman killed her son,” police said.

However, the woman told the sarpanch and police that she resorted to the extreme act after the victim tried to sexually assault her. Nagamma was taken into custody and police are yet to know the details of her paramour.

Mr. Seethaiah said that Shiva Kumar’s body would be exhumed on Monday morning in the presence of a team of doctors from the District Government Hospital and the MRO.