Woman killed, three injured as car rams lorry

Hyderabad

20 March 2020 20:43 IST

A home-maker died, while her two children and a relative suffered injuries when a sedan they were travelling in rammed a moving lorry from behind at Pedda Amberpet on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hayathnagar on Friday.

Death was instant for Sanchati Madhavi (32), a native of Korutla in Jagtial district. The family was going to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to receive Madhavi’s husband Srinivas, who was returning from Muscat. The injured were Madhavi’s children Ruchita (10), Aditya (5), and their relative Ramnath (22). The car driver Madan escaped unhurt. While the wounded were rushed to a private hospital, Madhavi’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

According to the Abdullapurmet police, the accident happened around 6.30 a.m. near Balijaguda toll gate when driver Madan failed to notice the slow-moving lorry ahead, and rammed it from behind.

‘Lost control’

“We suspect the lorry was not maintaining a certain speed and was moving very slowly on the ORR due to heavy load. The car driver could not negotiate the speed, lost control and hit the lorry. The left side of the car was completely damaged,” said inspector S. Devender.

The victim, along with her children, was sitting on the rear seat of the car, while Ramnath occupied the front passenger seat.

Police said the ill-fated car took the ORR at Shamirpet entry. The accused lorry driver fled the spot with his vehicle. Investigators are analysing video footage.