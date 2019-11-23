Woman killed, six injured as car falls off Hyderabad’s Biodiversity Park flyover

A woman was killed and six persons suffered injuries after a car lost control and fell off the newly inaugurated Biodiversity Park flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon.

The woman was standing on the road side under the flyover, when the speeding car fell and hit her. She was identified as Satyaveni (40). Six people including the driver Milan (27) were injured. He is said to be in a critical condition.

Balaraju (40), Kubra (23), and Praneeta (26), the daughter of the victim who also suffered injuries were rushed to a hospital in the Hitech City.

"I saw a car falling off the flyover and for a second I thought some movie shooting was going on. It took me a while before I realised that it was a major road accident," said M Rajeshwari, resident of Vidyanagar.

Cyberabad police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar and other officials visited the spot.

"A red colour Volkswagen car moving at a speed of 104 kmph, lost control, rammed the divider and fell down onto the road," a police official told The Hindu.

The Raidurgam police have registered a case under various sections, including 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code.

This is the second incident on the new flyover in the recent past.

Earlier this month, two youngsters fell off the flyover and fatally landed on the road below when a speeding car driven by a techie under the influence of alcohol hit their bike.