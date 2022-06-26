Woman killed in paint can explosion at Dundigal 

A 27-year-old woman was killed on the spot when a paint can she was trying to open exploded in Dundigal police limits late on Saturday.

R. Lakshmi, along with her family, was living on the premises of the SBVK function hall at Bahadurpally and taking care of it. The family hails from Nagireddypet in Kamareddy district and had moved to Hyderabad six months ago for better job prospects.

Police said Lakshmi was trying to open the 25-litre can to clean and use it as a container to get diesel for the generator. It is suspected the paint can was old. A bomb disposal team arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. and examined the contents. Samples were also sent to a forensic laboratory.