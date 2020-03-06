Woman killed for additional dowry

Hyderabad

06 March 2020 21:44 IST

A 22-year-old homemaker, Anjali, was allegedly killed for additional dowry by her husband and his family in Jawaharnagar on Friday, police said.

They later called the victim’s father D. Venkataiah, informing him that his daughter had died of throat injuries. Based on Venkataiah’s complaint, a case was registered and Srikanth, his brother Srinivas and his wife Sandhya were detained by the police for questioning.

“We suspect that Srikanth inflicted multiple injuries on Anjali’s throat with a knife, after an altercation,” Jawaharnagar police said.

Advertising

Advertising

The victim was married to Srikanth, a cab driver in June 2018, and both hail from Siddipet district. Later, the couple moved to Hyderabad for work. At the time of marriage, Venkataiah was said to have given ₹ 6 lakh and gold ornaments weighing 10 tolas as dowry.

A few months later, all the three accused started harassing Anjali to get additional dowry from her parents, police said.

“Two months ago, Venkataiah sold his agricultural land for ₹ 2 lakh and gave the money to Srikanth. A few days ago, the complainant gave ₹20,000,” the investigators said, adding that on Friday morning, Srikanth picked up an argument with the victim and killed her.