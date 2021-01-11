Woman ‘killed’ by cousin who tried to project it as road accident

A woman riding pillion with her husband was killed after she was ‘intentionally’ hit by a trolley auto rickshaw driven by one of her first cousins on the outskirts of Macharam village under Balanagar police station of Mahabubnagar district.
The accused, Kodaknati Narasimhulu, 45, who was later arrested by the police, tried to project it as a case of road accident, but villagers who rushed to the spot, saw him go past the bike, take a u-turn only to run over an already injured Suppa Shailaja (40), district Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari said.
According to her, on Saturday evening, the victim along with her husband, Yadaiah, 44, and their five-year-old daughter, Niharika, were going on a bike to attend a family function when the accused hit the two-wheeler from behind.
“After the victims fell off on the road, Narasimhulu noticed that Shailaja was still alive. Soon, he took a u-turn on the same road and ran over his mini-good vehicle on her, as a result of which she died on the spot,” Ms. Rajeshwari said.
She said that the villagers who noticed the gory accident chased the accused, but he managed to escape. However, later he was taken into custody and when questioned the investigators found that Narasimhulu along with two of his relatives hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Shailaja due to a long time property dispute.
