Woman junior panchayat secretary commits suicide in Panchayat office

May 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - WARANGAL

In a shocking incident, a woman junior panchayat secretary (JPS) allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide in the Gram Panchayat office in Rangapur village in Khanapur mandal of Warangal district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Bairi Soni, a native of Narsampet.

Her suicide triggered protests by the striking JPSs in Narsampet demanding ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh and justice to the bereaved family of the deceased.

Sources said that Soni returned to the GP office from a field work around noon. She took the drastic step by swallowing pesticide on the office premises during the lunch break.

She was immediately taken to a hospital in Narsampet where the doctors declared her dead.

As the news spread, the striking JPSs reached the hospital and raised slogans demanding that the State government take moral responsibility for her suicide.

According to sources, Soni reportedly resumed her duty three days ago after participating in the JPSs State-wide strike since April 28 demanding regularisation of their services.

The deadline set by the State government for the striking JPSs to resume their duties or face termination of their services ended on Tuesday evening.

Many of the agitating JPSs continue to participate in the strike even after the expiry of the timeframe stipulated by the government.

Police sources, quoting the complaint filed by Soni’s father, said that she was upset over the ‘persistent pestering’ by her husband to quit the job and stay at his native village Rangasaipet in Warangal.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

There is always someone to listen at: +918142020033, +918142020044 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni. email: roshnihelp@gmail.com