Woman injured in bomb blast in Yemen operated upon in Hyderabad

Doctors at a corporate hospital here performed ‘Modified Capanna’s technique’ on a 24-year-old woman who had suffered fracture of the left femur (thigh bone) in a bomb blast in Yemen five years ago. As per the technique, which was said to be the first in the Telugu states, an allograft (femur bone) and free vascularised fibula are placed. She lost 15% bone in the blast.

Earlier in 2015, an implant was placed but it failed and she was not able to walk. The patient, Suaad Ahmed Hamed, was brought to Sunshine Hospitals, Gachibowli, in October 2019 when she started undergoing medical procedures.

“Usually, such bone losses are seen only in major road accidents and bomb blasts,” said Dr AV Gurava Reddy, Managing Director, Sunshine Group of Hospitals.

An orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital, Dr Vasudeva Juvvadi said that although other methods such as distraction osteogenesis (bone formation) could be used, treatment was prolonged and needed multi stage procedures.

The doctors decided to perform ‘Modified Capanna’s technique’ — a single stage reconstruction, using a combination of free vascularised fibular graft with allograft.

“Allograft was brought from bone bank in Bangalore and vascularised fibula was taken from the patient with the support of plastic surgeons Ravichander Rao and Venkatesh. Fibula was pegged into the allograft and was placed in the gap of bone loss and fixed with plate. Vascular anastomoses (surgical connection between adjacent blood vessels or other channels of body) was done,” said Dr Vasudeva.

The 10-hour surgery was performed on November 26. The patient began to walk with the help of crutches, without putting weight on the operated leg.

Depending on X-Ray reports, progressive weight bearing and full weight bearing would be initiated. “The average time for bone union will be six months” he said.