Hyderabad

Woman injured in acid attack by alleged paramour

A woman sustained injuries in an acid attack by her alleged paramour at KG Nagar Hamlet, Lakkaram village of Utnoor mandal in Adilabad district on Thursday.

Police said that around 7 a.m. when the 38-year-old victim was sweeping outside her house, the accused came and threw bathroom cleaning acid on her. The acid fell on her hand and leg, as a result she suffered minor injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital, Utnoor, for immediate medical assistance, where her condition is stable.

According to police, the victim had more than 20 years of acquaintance with the accused. “He was enraged as she stopped talking to him recently,” they said. A case was registered and a probe is on.


