Woman injured in a fire mishap in Amberpet

A woman worker sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a paint company located in a residential area near Ali Cafe crossroad in Amberpet on Thursday (August 15, 2024) afternoon. The injured woman, 39-year-old Latha, was one of the daily wage workers who was on the spot when the fire erupted in a mixing machine.

“She sustained 20 per cent burn injuries while she was trying to get out of the premises while two other workers managed to escape the spot in time. She was immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment,” Musheerabad station fire officer Sudhakar explained.

According to fire department officials, the first call was reported at 1.42 p.m. after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The fire erupted in the paint mixing machine due to high temperatures,” said Amberpet police inspector Ashok.

A case was booked under Section 125A (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further probe is underway to verify the licences and documents of the establishment, the inspector added.