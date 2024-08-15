GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman injured in a fire mishap in Amberpet

Published - August 15, 2024 04:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman worker sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a paint company located in a residential area near Ali Cafe crossroad in Amberpet on Thursday (August 15, 2024) afternoon. The injured woman, 39-year-old Latha, was one of the daily wage workers who was on the spot when the fire erupted in a mixing machine.

“She sustained 20 per cent burn injuries while she was trying to get out of the premises while two other workers managed to escape the spot in time. She was immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment,” Musheerabad station fire officer Sudhakar explained.

According to fire department officials, the first call was reported at 1.42 p.m. after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The fire erupted in the paint mixing machine due to high temperatures,” said Amberpet police inspector Ashok.

A case was booked under Section 125A (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further probe is underway to verify the licences and documents of the establishment, the inspector added.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.