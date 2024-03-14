Woman held for running ganja trade from Nanakramguda

March 14, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) sleuths on Wednesday caught a woman for selling marijuana in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad and seized a huge quantity of ganja and ₹16 lakhs in cash. The officials had earlier identified properties valued at ₹4 crore via the drug money belonging to her and attached it along with ₹40 lakh cash.

Acting on information, the TSNAB along with the Siddipet and Cyberabad police, raided the house of Nithu Bai, a ganja peddler located at Nanakramguda, and found that she was selling ganja to consumers. “During the operation, we nabbed 10 customers along with Nithu Bai. The contraband along with ₹16 lakh cash was seized from her,” an officer said

. The TSNAB officials said that her house has four sets of grills before you can enter. “We took two sweepers to block the manhole and seize the contraband before she flushed them while we were clearing the maze of grills,” explained the officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police earlier in 2021 had detained Nithu Bai under PD Act and about 20 cases were registered in different police stations for drug trafficking. The police are collecting the details of all the persons who were found buying the ganja from Nithu Bai and the suppliers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT