Woman held for running ganja trade from Nanakramguda

The police are collecting the details of all the persons found buying the ganja from the woman and the suppliers

March 14, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) sleuths on Wednesday caught a woman for selling marijuana in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad and seized a huge quantity of ganja and ₹16 lakhs in cash. The officials had earlier identified properties valued at ₹4 crore via the drug money belonging to her and attached it along with ₹40 lakh cash.

  Acting on information, the TSNAB along with the Siddipet and Cyberabad police, raided the house of Nithu Bai, a ganja peddler located at Nanakramguda, and found that she was selling ganja to consumers. “During the operation, we nabbed 10 customers along with Nithu Bai. The contraband along with ₹16 lakh cash was seized from her,” an officer said

. The TSNAB officials said that her house has four sets of grills before you can enter. “We took two sweepers to block the manhole and seize the contraband before she flushed them while we were clearing the maze of grills,” explained the officer.

  The police earlier in 2021 had detained Nithu Bai under PD Act and about 20 cases were registered in different police stations for drug trafficking. The police are collecting the details of all the persons who were found buying the ganja from Nithu Bai and the suppliers. 

