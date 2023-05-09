HamberMenu
Woman held at RGIA with smuggled heroin worth ₹41.3 crore

May 09, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 5.90 kg of heroin from a female passenger who arrived from Malawi, East Africa, via Doha at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. 

Officials said based on intelligence information, they intercepted the passenger, an Indian, who arrived on Sunday and recovered the heroin from her. “The contraband was found concealed in the checked-in baggage of the passenger and was found in creamy white powder granules in transparent packets, which were hidden within the false cavities of the suitcase. On testing, the substance tested positive for heroin, a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act, 1985,” said officials, adding that the value of the seized drugs was worth ₹41.3 crore in the market. 

The contraband was seized and the passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.

