Woman held at RGIA for trying to smuggle gold paste

Hyderabad

03 April 2021 00:28 IST

Hides 548.35 gram paste worth ₹25.4 lakh in her under-garments

A woman, who arrived from Sharjah, was detained by Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Friday for trying to smuggle in gold paste.

The accused passenger arrived by Air Arabia flight no. G9458 and concealed 548.35 grams paste worth ₹25.4 lakh in her under-garments.

On Thursday evening, Central Industrial Security Force personnel nabbed a Sharjah-bound passenger who was trying to smuggle out foreign currencies.

The passenger was caught with currencies of different countries equivalent to ₹8.4 lakh. He was scheduled to board Air Arabia flight G9451.