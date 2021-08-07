Woman hangs two sons, tries to end life

SANGAREDDY

07 August 2021 00:41 IST

Was depressed over her ailing children, financial problems

A woman allegedly hanged her two children and then tried to commit suicide by jumping into a tank at Shanthi Nagar on Friday.

According to Town Inspector B. Ramesh, Jyothsna is a resident of Shanthi Nagar. Her husband Shiva Shankar is a cashier at a bank. They had two children Rudraksh (6) and Devansh (4). While Rudraksh had a chronic kidney problem, Devansh was suffering from frequent motions.

Doctors told the couple that it would take a long time to cure them. As they had financial problems also, Jyothsna was upset and decided to end their lives. She hanged both the children with her scarf, locked the door and went to Mahabubsagar to take her own life. Before jumping, she took a photo of the area and forwarded it to her husband.

Shiva Shankar rushed to the tank bund to look for his wife with the help of police and fishermen. She was pulled out of the water and immediately shifted to the government hospital. Soon after that, Shiva Shankar reached his house only to find his two children hanging. Police said that the family had shifted here about six months ago. The bodies were shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. Sangareddy Town police registered a case and are investigating.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)