Woman, grandson die in accident

An elderly woman and her grandson were killed and two others of the same family seriously injured when a lorry rammed into the motorbike they were riding on the Khammam-Mahabubabad road at Reddypalli village in Khammam rural mandal on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as B Buchamma, 65, and her grandson Sai, 12, of Jakkepalli village in Kusumanchi mandal.

Buchamma's son B Venkat Reddy, who was riding the bike and her elder daughter, who was riding pillion along with them on the two-wheeler, sustained grievous injuries in the accident, sources said.

The elderly woman and her elder daughter's son were killed on the spot after they fell off the bike in the impact of the crash.

As the critically injured Venkat Reddy and his sister wreathed in pain lying on the roadside at the accident spot, some passersby immediately shifted them to a hospital in Khammam, sources added. Soon after the accident, the lorry driver fled from the incident site, abandoning the lorry on the road.